LAHORE - An investigation committee will probe the incident of ants crawl­ing on the face of a 7-day-old baby in the ICU of Mayo Hospital in Lahore. Hospital sources revealed that the baby on the ventila­tor had ants on his face, nose, eyes and mouth. According to the hospital sources, the affected child died after being treated in the ICU for 15 days. According to Vice Chancellor Mahmood Ayaz, the incident of ants on the child’s face happened on October 4. On receiving the information, he visited the ICU. The infant child was shifted from a private hospital, he said. He said that this un­fortunate incident was the result of negligence of the staff in the ICU, an inquiry is being conducted, action will be taken once the responsible are determined. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yas­min Rashid immediately took notice of the alleged incident of the child’s face being crawled by ants in Mayo Hospital Lahore. She immediately contacted Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmoud Ayaz and MS Mayo hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed to get information about the incident. On the orders of Dr. Yasmin Rashid, an investigation committee was formed to inves­tigate the incident.