ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of the top court on Saturday expressed condolence over the assassination of former chief justice Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Justice M Noor Meskanzai.

In their condolence messages, they said: “We are deeply grieved by the shocking assassination of our dear brother Justice Noor Meskanzai.” As a victim of a terrorist attack on a mosque, Justice Meskanzai attained the ‘status of a Shaheed’. “May the Almighty bless his soul with the highest place in Jannah and grant the bereaved members of his family strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

They further said Justice Meskanzai was a devoted son of the soil, a great patriot, an honest, capable and gracious Judge and a pious human being. “His demise has left us with unforgettable memories that are a cherishable treasure in our lives.”

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the assassination of former chief justice of Balochistan High Court, Noor Meskanzai. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the prime minister expressed sympathy and condoled with the family and heirs of late Meskanzai. He said the aim of this cruel act was to spread chaos and make the people afraid. He vowed that people and institutions of Pakistan would eradicate terrorism. He paid tribute to late Meskanzai for his services in the field of law and justice. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday also condemned the murder of Noor Meskanzai. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity. The president lauded the late chief justice’s contributions in the field of law and jurisprudence. He stressed upon expediting efforts to completely root out terrorism and reiterated resolve to maintain law and order in the province. Meskanzai was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court Balochistan on the 7th September, 2009, and confirmed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on May 11, 2011. Meskanzai had taken oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.