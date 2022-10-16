Share:

A local court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of PTI leader Azam Swati by yet another day on Sunday and handed over to the FIA again.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team presented the accused in the district and sessions court and took the accused away with them after the court extended his his physical remand.

The court, however, directed the FIA investigators to bring Azam Swati back to the court on Monday (tomorrow).

Earlier, Islamabad district and sessions court Saturday granted the FIA physical remand of Azam Swati for another day in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.