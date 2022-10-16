Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Saturday said that it is the tradition of Punjab Police to encourage the officers and officials who showed bravery, valour and diligence in the line of duty.

He said major objective is to motivate them for future for protection of wealth and lives of people and also elimination of criminals with more zeal and spirit.

He further said that good performers should be encouraged and corrupt should be accountable for their negligence and slackness and this process of reward and punishment in Police Department should be kept continuing at every level.

CPO while awarding cash prizes and certificates to 70 officers and officials who traced successfully the cases of drugs, illegal weapons recovery and arresting proclaimed offenders said that such officers and officials who put their lives at stake for service and protection of citizens are really precious and proud asset of department and their examples are a source of beacon for rest of the force.

CPO said that those police officers traced the murder cases and got the killers punished through courts will also be rewarded. He said that process of giving certificates and cash prizes would be continued.

He advised the subordinates to continue crackdown against hardcore criminals and anti-social elements in order to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property of public.