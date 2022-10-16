Share:

The 71st death anniversary of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, is being observed today (Sunday).

Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.

He then struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-continent.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.