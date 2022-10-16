Share:

LAHORE - Cases of dengue virus in the prov­ince surged on Saturday and 496 new cases were reported; howev­er, no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Depart­ment, a total of 10,915 cases of dengue virus had been reported in the ongoing year so far, while 13 people died of the virus and 1,030 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Second­ary Healthcare Department re­ported 220 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province, while 96 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 67 in Gu­jranwala, 43 in Multan, 11 in Fais­alabad, seven in Kasur, six each in Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal, five in Sheikhupura, three each in Hafizabad, Okara, Attock, and Muzaffargarh, four in Sialkot, two each in Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Narowal and Jhelum, one each in Sahiwal, Mianwali, Chak­wal, Lodhran, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahaud­din and Chiniot during the last 24 hours. All suspected cases of den­gue were under surveillance and their tests were being conducted. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 3,269 places in the province during the daily sur­veillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 446,122 indoor and 116,704 outdoor places to de­tect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The health dept urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their envi­ronment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue