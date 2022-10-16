Share:

Disasters and catastrophes, more often than not, lead to debates as to what caused them. They also prompt policymakers to ponder and devise policies in order to avert such calamities in the future. The recent disaster unleashed by the torrential monsoon rains and flash floods is no exception.

While the causes of this catastrophe are rightly attributed to the manifestations of climate change as Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country; some people are lamenting that the lack of dams is responsible for this devastation. They also think that the dams are the only solution to ward off such unforeseen events in the future. So here the questions rise: do we really need dams? Are dams the only solution to our woes? Let’s dig deeper into these questions.

Some people, especially those living in North Punjab and KPK, have become more vocal, after this disaster, in their demand for the construction of dams the likes of Kalabagh. They lament in a visibly emotional way that because of the absence of a dam like Kalabagh, Pakistan witnessed this devastation and also lost to sea the water worth billions of dollars.

The advocates of Kalabagh dam, it seems, appear to have lost touch with reality. Before demanding the revival of the controversial dam, they should first see what they are saying. This year the torrential rains hit Sindh, Balochistan and the Siraiki belt most severely. In fact, these are the regions that witnessed obliteration as the rains triggered floods. As rightly put by the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, how come the Kalabagh dam would have prevented Sindh and Balochistan from being flooded when the floods were triggered by the rains in the provinces? How would the rain water have been channelled from here, Sindh and Balochistan, up to the north? What’s the logic in the demand for Kalabagh?

It’s quite likely that some of them would like to shift their argument to floods in Kabul river in Swat? What they overlook is the fact that the water in the river was slightly more than normal. It only caused devastation when the Mahammand dam sustained damage and Munda headwork collapsed. Otherwise, the Kabul river would not have caused inundation and subsequent destruction in the Noshera district.

No one can deny the importance of building water reservoirs to store excess water. However, there is no justification for the revival of a controversial dam: Kalabagh on the grounds of recent disaster. How would the Kalabagh dam have averted the havoc wreaked by relentless rains in Sindh, Balochistan and lower Punjab?

It is also worthwhile to mention that this year it has been the dams which multiplied the devastation. A number of small and large dams collapsed in Sindh and Balochistan. In the latter province, the out-bursting of dams was a major factor behind the destruction. Because of faulty infrastructure, the dams could not sustain the pressure and developed cracks, thereby sweeping away everything that came in the way of the water. So, along with building dams, the quality of infrastructure is also important.

Famous hydrologist Hassan Abbas contends that dams are never the right way to prevent floods. He believes that dams do succeed in stopping small floods. However, when the huge amount of water comes, they fail and consequently collapse, thereby causing unprecedented devastation each time.

Since it is being argued that dams cannot stop floods, the quest for solutions should not end here. In fact, as pointed out by water experts, the only successful and durable way to stop floods or to minimise their resultant damage is to clear off the pre-existing natural course of rivers and tributaries, because this time around the barriers in the form of infrastructure worsened the devastation unleashed by the monsoon rains. The authorities would have to take responsibility and do away with all the illegal encroachments on the natural course of rivers, streams and tributaries.