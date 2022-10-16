Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Governor Engineer Balighur Rehman Saturday said that economic stability was necessary to give the country a dignified place in the ranks of nations. Addressing the 18th convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, he said in this era of globalisation, the role of higher education institutions was of utmost importance for the development of the knowledge-based economy.

During the convocation, 1857 students of 2016-20 will be awarded degrees and medals, including eight PhD, 71 MPhil, 67 gold, and 54 silver medalists. They were awarded the degrees of BS, BSc, and MS, MSc.

Baligh said: “The educational institutions should produce graduates who have full access to their studies and who have high moral values. The region of Bahawalpur is full of the universal message of peace and love to the humanity of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a great asset to the region which was established by Nawabin of Bahawalpur to continue the knowledge legacy of the region.”

On this occasion, at the chancellor’s request, all the students stood up and paid tribute to their parents and teachers. The role of Nawab of Bahawalpur in the establishment of Pakistan and its contribution to stability would always be remembered, he said. He asked the students to devote their energies and skills to the country and the nation. High character was important for success.

The consortium for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has done significant work on climate change. In the recently held Vice Chancellor’s Conference in Murree, it was decided that this consortium would be headed by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. It was a matter of satisfaction that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was making significant progress in all fields under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

Baligh said provision of bus service by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur within a radius of 100 kilometers was a commendable initiative for the welfare of students. The varsity becomes the first hepatitis-free university in the country. The flood relief campaign and donation provided by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in recent floods is a very commendable initiative, he added. The VC said that the recent achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur had been revealed by international-ranking institutions and Jamia Islamia has emerged as a global university.

After Ahmedpur and Liaquatpur campuses, steps are underway to establish Hasilpur campus. On this occasion, he informed.

Earlier, the governor presided over a meeting of senior faculty members and teachers at the VC’s office where they were briefed by Dr Ali Raza on the intercropping projects, new varieties of cotton and research, IT, and other projects.