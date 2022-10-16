Share:

Peshawar - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday handed over election materials to the relevant staff for NA-31 at Nishtar Hall Peshawar and finalized arrangements for the by-election on October 16 (Sunday) on three vacant National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The election materials were also dispatched to the District Returning Officers (DROs) of Charsadda and Mardan. Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farid Khattak visited the material distribution places and issued instructions to DROs and Returning Officers (ROs) for fair and transparent elections.

The constituencies wherein the by-election is scheduled, include NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-22 Mardan, and NA-24 Charsadda. The total number of voters in these three constituencies is over 1,450,000, out of which 850,000 are male while 642,000 are female.

The polling will begin at 8:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM without any intervals. However, voters present inside the polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes despite the expiry of the time.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting from these constituencies, eight candidates are contesting from NA-31, Peshawar-V, while four, each from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda respectively.

According to the spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations have been established in all three NA constituencies including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women, while 199 polling stations for both. Out of the 979 polling stations, 745 have been declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive, however, strict security measures have been ensured.

For evolving election strategy, a meeting among all ROs, district administration and officers concerned was also held to conduct this phase of the by-election smoothly. Special training was also imparted to all presiding officers and polling staff for the compilation of election results.