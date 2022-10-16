Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued instructions to arrest those trying to influence the polling process.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has issued instructions to the three provincial Election Commissioners that if anyone tries to influence the polling process, that person should be arrested immediately and action should be taken against the arrested person according to law.

In this regard, the CEC said that if any government employee is found involved in rigging, not only he should be arrested immediately but the case should be referred to ECP, so that disciplinary action can be taken against the arrested employee.

The Election Commission spokesperson said that the CEC is monitoring the polling process. He urged people to come to vote without any fear.