Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday took notice of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah’s media talk after exercising his right to vote.

District Monitoring Officer Faisalabad while taking action on the media talk ordered the federal minister to leave the constituency and said that holding media talk by public office holder on the polling day is violation of the code of conduct.

The ECP had also issued notice to Rana Sanaullah on the violation of code of conduct on October 15.