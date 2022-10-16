Share:

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw your attention towards the education expenses.

Every parent wants that her/his children get a good education and lives a successful life and also makes a better life for her children, but nowadays education has become so expensive that it is very difficult for the common man to pay the educational expenses from his salary. In such cases, a person considers paying household expenses as the first duty and education is compromised.

A request is that fees should be low a tleast that every person should give his children the best education happily.

ZAINAB ARZOO,

Karachi.