Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi launched the ‘Go Pun­jab’ App at the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), here on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr Arsa­lan Khalid, Adviser to CM on Home Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, secretaries of concerned departments and the senior officials of PITB were also present. Addressing the launching ceremony, the CM said that the PITB had served different departments in a short span of time and achieved a milestone by making the app.

He apprised that a 600-bedded hospital and an emergency on the adjacent land of Information Tech­nology Tower would be made add­ing that a plan had been chalked out to make a helipad to shift the injured in case of any accident at the Motorway or the Ring Road. The CM said that the common man would be greatly benefitted with the facility of Go Punjab App and will eliminate bribery with the provision of online services. The women at homes can also benefit from the app. Employ­ment opportunities would also be generated with the inclusion of the services of a private sector in the Go Punjab App. The app was a magnifi­cent step of the Punjab government to provide facilities to the people, he added. The CM said copy of (first information report) FIR, lost report and the payment of E-Challan can also be made through this app