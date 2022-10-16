Share:

Islamabad: The Enablers conducted the Pakistan Digital eCommerce Summit in which all the industry Leaders & Experts in eCommerce/freelancing/IT gathered under one roof in Jinnah Convention Center. It was an opportunity for massive networking & raising funds for agencies, and start-ups, and also delivering top-class knowledgeable sessions to five thousand people. The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest along with several renowned motivational speakers and trainers of the country. Mr. Arif Alvi himself has great insight into IT and always urges to promote the usage of the latest technology. Here too, he emphasized imparting new skills and artificial intelligence skills among the youth to develop society. To discuss the concerns in raising Female empowerment in Pakistani society, funds raising for deserving candidates, and discuss how to overcome the obstacles to succeed with the major issues related to the market of-commerce in Pakistan the group and panelists joined the audience. The scope of e-commerce in Pakistan was another hot discussion by the industry figures. They explored new developments and figure out future perspectives of the field. Saqib Azhar, the spirit of The Enablers said that we have great potential among Pakistani youth. They need a little support and encouragement from the government. Authorities should improvise the decision of tax implementation as it's a major concern of the public. As this field is the fastest-growing market in Pakistan and we have established many distinct records all over the world, government authorities should support the public in every possible way. This sector shall generate funds through freelancing and ecommerce means to an extent that economic problems of the country could be resolved, if government starts taking the sector seriously.