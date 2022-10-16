Share:

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Sunday ordered Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

According to the details, ETPB has issued an eviction notice to Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique for occupying 7 land units of ETPB including Lal Haveli. This notice has been issued by ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan, in which Sheikh Rashid and his brother have been told that show cause notices were issued to both of them, earlier but neither of them appeared nor the arrears of Lal Haveli were paid. After which they are legally evicted from the possession of Lal Haveli.

The deputy administrator said, "The Lal Haveli should be vacated within seven days, otherwise it will be vacated with the help of the police." Along with this, the deputy administrator has also written a letter to the police in which their help has been sought on October 19.

On this issue, former federal minister Sheikh Rashid said, “We have the right to Lal Haveli on legal and constitutional grounds.”