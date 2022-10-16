Share:

ISLAMABAD - The city of saints – Multan - is set to witness fierce contest between the young children of main political players, which taking place on Sunday (today).

PPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gilani, son of a former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani with the support of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is contesting against eight contestants.

The main political battle is between PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi and son of Gilani. Political pundits are considering it a contest of PTI supremo Imran Khan against Yousaf Raza Gilani, who is enjoying the support of PML-N and religio-political parties. The constituency is divided in rural and urban population. The main political families of these contenders are enjoying support of their relatives in urban and rural areas, other than their loyal vote bank.

The postponement of by-polls, around a month ago, has given enough time for campaign in the constituency. Mehar Bano Qureshi, according to the voters of constituency, was comparatively much active in door-to-door campaign as compared to the Gilani’s family. Despite the intentions of PTI not to rejoin parliament, the daughter of Qureshi family has got welcoming response in both rural and urban areas. The first ever female of famous Pir family (in Multan) is testing political muscle against the young politician contesting under the umbrella of Gilani family. These two families have decades-old political rivalry as almost in each election, their contenders never missed to contest against each other.

The elders of these rival families, Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) and Yousaf Raza Gilani (PPP) have often seen locking horns in the parliamentary politics. The political wrangling of senior politicians, during the parliamentary proceedings, had been highlighted as a prominent political news item in media. Qureshi, in the recent parliamentary political skirmish, was seen passing sarcastic remarks against Yousaf Raza Gilani during the proceedings of the upper house of the parliament. The PTI led by Imran Khan has recently clinched Punjab throne [Takht-e-Lahore] from the jaws of PML-N led government by defeating the PDM on 15 seats. The surprising results of by-polls in Punjab have visibly multiplied the confusion of eleven parties [PDM]. The ruling party in centre is fully supporting its arch rival political force [PPP] in this political battle. Political gurus viewed that the contest is almost equal between both the main players. “It is interesting contest as the fathers of both the contestants are running campaign of their children,” said a senior observer of political development.