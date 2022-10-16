Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday decided to deploy Frontier Corps for the security of the procession of Tehrek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday, said that Frontier Corps has been deployed as Quick Response Force at Haripur, Havelian and Abbottabad during the protest of TLP which will take place today (Sunday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had requested for deployment of Army and FC in Hazara, Havelian and Abbottabad.