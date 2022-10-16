Share:

SUKKUR-A minor girl was killed and her mother suffered serious injuries in an acid attack allegedly by her husband in the Dadlo area on the outskirt of district Sukkur, police said on Saturday.

They said that Moharam Meerani threw acid on his wife, Farzana, and eight-year-old daughter, Yusra. They were shifted to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), where Yusra succumbed to burn injuries. Her mother was admitted for treatment, they added.

The woman’s brother, Kher Muhammad Meerani, said that his sister had an argument with her husband over some domestic issues during which he threw acid on her.

Infant goes

missing from ward

Police said a security guard and three staff members deputed at the ward were held for interrogation. A male infant was allegedly kidnapped from children’s ward of the Civil Hospital Sukkur on Saturday. Mohammad Musa, told the media that the baby was born two weeks ago and admitted to the hospital three days back due to some health issues. He said had to go outside to get the prescribed medical test done and on return he found the baby missing.