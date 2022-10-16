Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 50 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 147,350 against its sale at Rs147,300 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 43 and was sold at Rs 126,329 against Rs 126,286; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 115,801 against its sale at Rs 115,762, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 1560 and Rs 1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was sold at $1644 against its sale at $1656, the association reported.