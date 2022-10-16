Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to keep oil prices unchanged for next fortnight— till October 31. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Saturday that the prices of petroleum products in the country would remain unchanged for the next fortnight — till October 31 — despite the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) proposal to reduce the rate of petrol. In a video message from Washington, Ishaq Dar said that the OGRA had recommended to slight decrease the petrol price and increase the prices of other three, high speed diesel, kerosene oil and light speed diesel. He said that the decision was taken in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Earlier, on September 30, the government has reduced the petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre to Rs224.8 per litre and high speed diesel by Rs12.13 per litre to Rs235.3 per litre. Meanwhile, it has decreased the kerosene oil price by Rs10.19 per litre to Rs191.83 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs10.78 per litre to Rs186.50 per litre. The government has cut the oil products prices after decline in their prices in international market.