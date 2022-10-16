Share:

ISLAMABAD-Indus Conclave – Looking into the Future began on Saturday with a series of stimulating discussions with the first keynote speech by Justice Jawad Hassan on Climate Justice and the Role of the Judiciary. During his address, he emphasized the need for the just division, fair sharing, and equitable distribution of the benefits and burdens of climate change.

This was followed by another engaging session titled Pakistan at 75. Eminent personalities including Salman Akram Raja, Justice Nasira Iqbal and Mosharraf Zaidi indulged in a thought provoking discussion moderated by Najam Sethi. Mr Salman Akram Raja highlighted the challenges at hand with climate change being the most prominent one. He also spoke about the difficulties, hurdles and challenges faced by the nation since the very inception including illiteracy, and lack of basic health facilities. Justice Nasira Iqbal emphasized the need to understand the true meaning of independence and equality for all irrespective of cast, race and culture. She mentioned how important it is for each member of the nation to realize the significance of acquiring education and continuing with the process of learning. She also highlighted the role of media to educate the masses and utilize the power of mass media.

Moeed Yusuf delivered his keynote speech on Climate Change and National Security: How the world looks in the 21st century. In his session, he mentioned how every discussion on almost every platform is about Pakistan’s development, however, not many people agree to take the necessary actions leading to a real change.

The next session; Pakistan in the Digital Age involved Jehan Ara, Yasser Bashir and Danielle Sharraf where the role of digital media in changing the world around us.

The day also included sessions on Pakistani writing beyond western gaze featuring Meera Sethi, Dur e Aziz Amina and Bilal Tanveer, and stimulating discussion on News and Bias and Pakistan’s place in the regions. The day concluded with a mesmerizing session titled as “Expressing through Art.”

The conference shall continue on the 16th of October, 2022 with another dynamic lineup of speakers and intellectuals focusing on education, environment, arts, culture and heritage.