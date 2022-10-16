Share:

It is such an unfortunate matter that the Pakistan is filled with gender inequality and patriarchal mindsets which destroys many dreams and aims of young women who tend to make their own way towards the sky but their wings are crumbled into pieces and they are forced to sit in Palki which is being decorated with the broken dreams of brides. Women are the strongest creature of Almighty Allah but this society has demotivated them in many ways. According to a research, “these young brides are most affected by poverty-driven child marriages because they lack access to education, welfare and protection safety nets. Moreover families with few resources are more likely to invest in their sons’ education.”

This needs to be inculcated in the minds of these parents that women are created to make history, they are created to show the world about their true identity which Allah has given them. Being a woman itself is having superpowers which can defeat all the hardships that come across her way. It’s not easy for a woman who fights for her rights in a man dominated society but those regardless of the pressure of society, fights, is the true achiever and women are born to achieve. Charlotte Bronte rightly said,

“I am no bird; and no net enslaves me; I am a free human being with an independent will.”

It’s high time now that girls should be educated, empowered and should be given awareness of their rights through different platforms. Different NGOs should come forward and tie a not to eradicate this issue from our country and provide support to girls who are being forced to child marriage. Unfortunately, our leaders are too busy in degrading and character assassination and hurling such and such allegations rather than focusing on the real issues which should be addressed. I think they are only elected for enjoying their power. It’s a matter of extreme disappointment that being in power they are so helpless that they can’t save these young women’s lives from this system of child marriage and they are unable to implement laws across the country. As a result, many brides are subjected to domestic and sexual assault at the hands of their partners and developing health issues on the account of bearing children before their bodies are ready to give birth.

NAHEED HASSAN,

Rawalpindi.