ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 99,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 75,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.45 feet and was 138.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 40,000 cusecs while outflow at 35,000 cusecs. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1179.09 feet, which was 129.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 9,400 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively. Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 45,000, 57,500, 52,100 and 29,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,800 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.