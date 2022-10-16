Share:

ISLAMABAD-The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Noon have solved mystery of a blind murder case by arresting a suspected killer, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The detained accused has been identified as Faisal Mehmood, he said.

According to him, the investigation wing of Noon police traced a murder case committed by an unknown person.

He said that a citizen lodge an application on 7 October with Noon police stating his brother-in-law called him and told that his sister namely Atiya Bibi has been killed by an unknown accused with a sharp blade.

On the given information, police registered a case, he said.

Following this incident, IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed Islamabad Police Officer Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha to ensure the arrest of culprits involved in this murder on priority basis.

A special investigation team was constituted, under the supervision of SSP Investigation and headed by Divisional police officer Industrial Area, utilized all available resources and used latest technology and human resources and arrested an accused namely Faisal Mehmood and recovered murder tool from his possession. While further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Police Officer Sohail Zafar Chatha appreciated the performance of Divisional police officer Industrial Area and his team and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, police apprehended 11 criminals and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all divisional police officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Khurram Shahzad and recovered 1,140 gram heroin from her possession. Likewise, Khanna police arrested an accused namely Asif Pervez and recovered 60 liquor bottles from his possession.

Similarly, Kirpa police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Akbar and Adnan and recovered 2,290 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Industrial Area police arrested an accused namely Tahir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Furthermore, Shalimar police team raided at two illegal “Sheesha Centers” and arrested five accused namely Moeen Haider, Faiz Maqsood, Irfan Ullah, Nazkat and Muhammad Awais and recovered hukkah and flavours from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Police Officer Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with an iron hand,” he maintained.