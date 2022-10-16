Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Army and Fron­tier Corps (FC) Balo­chistan continued relief and rehabilitation opera­tions in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a handout on Saturday. Inter Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) Balochistan chapter said that “Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province. While giv­ing details of the ongoing relief operation, it said that three relief camps are working in the flood-af­fected areas of Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts, where 12,453 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities. During the last 24 hours, as many as 4,296 ration packets, 2,966 tents, blankets and mosquito nets were dis­tributed. Under the super­vision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, sev­eral collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood vic­tims so that timely assis­tance can be provided to the deserving people. “A total of 33 free medical camps were organised by Pakistan Army, FC Balo­chistan, PDMA and welfare organisations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other dis­eases in the flood-affected districts, in which 2,833 patients were treated,” the handout revealed. “All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic,” ISPR handout fur­ther said, adding the Na­tional Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balo­chistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Adminis­tration are busy to main­tain the flow of traffic on national highways. About the survey in progress, it said that as many as 35 survey teams are work­ing to assess the damages caused due to flooding in the flood affected areas. During the last 24 hours, 6,774 houses have been surveyed. 98 percent of the flood damage in the affected areas has been assessed. Balochistan gov­ernment, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and civil administration are provid­ing all possible assistance to the flood victims by uti­lizing all their resources