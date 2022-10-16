Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government on Saturday announced to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to probe the Kharan incident which claimed the life of former Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Noor Meskanzai as was shot dead by unknown assailants, the other day.

According to an order from the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs, the Government of Balochistan has formed a JIT to investigate the Kharan incident.

DIG CTD Balochistan will head the JIT while the other seven members included the DIG Rukhshan Division, SSP Investigation Quetta, and representatives of ISI Kharan, MI Kharan, IB Kharan, FCIO Kharan and the Case IO.

FIA, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and The Test Bank of Pakistan have also been ordered to assist the JIT in its investigations.

According to the order, the JIT will submit the report within 30 working days and send the report directly to the Anti-Terrorism Court under Section 173 of the Code.