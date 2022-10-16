Share:

LARKANA-The Sindh High Court’s Larkana division bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio has summoned the irrigation secretary and respondent senior irrigation and public health officials to appear on Oct 19 along with detailed reports regarding removal of water and plugging the cuts and breaches within their respective jurisdiction.

Larkana Commissioner Ghanhwar Ali Leghari submitted in court that he had approached the respondent chief engineers and officials for the disposal of floodwaters from Larkana division but without any response.

They failed to perform their duties, the commissioner said. The bench ordered the chief secretary to ensure appearance of respondent chief engineers along with detailed reports.

The bench also summoned the secretary health to appear on the date along with details of the medicines so far provided to the district and taluka headquarters hospitals. The court was informed that required medicines, particularly for malaria and gastroenteritis, were not supplied to the hospitals. The district and sessions judges of Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Dadu in their reports have already mentioned that government functionaries had failed to provide basic needs to the affected population. The reports also found performance of the deputy commissioners concerned unsatisfactory. The district and session judge Dadu in his report pointed out that no serious efforts were made by Dadu’s deputy commissioner in removing floodwaters as it was still surrounding certain courts and schools.

The bench ordered the Dadu DC to explain his position on the next date of hearing.