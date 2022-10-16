Share:

PESHAWAR - Directorate of KP Archaeology and Museums here on Saturday signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arayawango, the Chief Abbot of Buddhist Monasteries from Thailand to work on the digital reconstruction of renowned Buddhist Heritage in Gandhara.

Director KP Archaeology, Dr Abdul Samad welcomed the delegation comprising monks and other Buddhist people led by Arayawangso in Peshawar Museum. He briefed them about current situation of Buddhist Heritage in the province.

According to MoU, the KP Archaeology and Museum Directorate would create virtual communication designs of Buddhist heritage existing in the province.

including Takht Bhai, Swat, Peshawar and other areas. The concerned universities of Thailand would support KP Archaeology and Museum Directorate for achieving the goal of digital reconstruction, Dr Samad said.

Earlier, the Buddhist delegation visited their religious Buddhist-sites located in Takht Bhai tehsil of district Mardan. They offered their religious prayers and were given guided tours about promotion of religious tourism in the region.