Share:

QUETTA - The lawyers’ community in Quetta on Saturday observed strike across the province against the killing of former Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Mohammad Noor Meskan­zai, in Kharan Town a day earlier on Saturday.

According to details, the lawyers boycotted proceedings before different courts including the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and its circuit benches. Black flags were waived over the courts across the province. In a statement, Quetta Bar Association President Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the judge’s killing and announced a strike along with mourning for three days.

He said every citizen was deeply sad­dened by the martyrdom of the ex-BHC CJ Mohammad Noor Meskanzai. “We strongly condemn this incident and de­mand that the killers must be immedi­ately arrested and brought to book,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that former chief justice of the Balo­chistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was gunned dead in Kharan district a day earlier.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazeer Kurd said in a statement that the former BHC chief succumbed to in­juries while being shifted to Quetta for medical assistance. He was targeted by an armed man inside a local mosque when he was offering Isha prayer.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor Balo­chistan Jan Mohammad Jamali and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the inci­dent and vowed to bring the perpetra­tors to justice. Muhammad Noor Mes­kanzai served as BHC CJ from 2014 to 2018, whereas, he also performed the responsibility of Shariat court’s chief justice.