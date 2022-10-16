Share:

HYDERABAD -The Department of Pediatrics, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Saturday organised a pediatric symposium with the theme ‘Barriers in achieving excellence for preventive and therapeutic aspects of child health.’ LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan who was the chief guest of the event said research showed that unhealthy children grow up to be unhealthy adults. Poor health and low income go hand in hand, he said and added that the magnitudes of both poverty and poor health strained public resources. In view of such facts, he said that improving children’s health was important for improving the population’s health. The policies to prevent health issues among children were important investments, therefore, the policymakers should formulate and implement policies and programmes, focusing child health, he added. The vice chancellor said that prevention and therapeutic innovation in the management of infant, child and adolescent health had increasingly acquired global importance for their direct effects on the lifelong health and well-being of population. If appropriately implemented, they had the potential to positively impact various areas of the public health sector, generating beneficial outcomes, he added.