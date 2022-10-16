Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta seven, Gilgit six, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla, partly cloudy and cold in Leh, while partly cloudy and dry in Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh two, Anantnag seven and Shopian eight degree centigrade.