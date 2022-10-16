Share:

An anonymous whistleblower exposed the Nishtar Hospital in Multan for abandoning multiple unidentified and unclaimed bodies on its rooftop. Disturbing visuals have been circulating on social media platforms, showing the bodies that were left under the open sun. This prompted immediate and immense backlash not only from the public, but the medical community as well–rightfully so. Outside of the fact that there are certain procedures that must be followed for disposing of bodies, there is a bare minimum of respect that human life must be given and this was severely neglected by professionals at the hospital.

The said whistleblower was denied entry to the hospital’s morgue and upon reaching the rooftop, he saw at least four bodies lying about in the open while at least 25 others were dumped in a closed room not too far. None of them were preserved, embalmed or treated but were left to decay. There was no telling how long they had been discarded there as well. Following this account, there was massive backlash against the hospital and its staff for its gross violation of medical ethics and the neglect shown towards following set procedures that preserve the dignity of the human body.

Certain statements of defence were made according to which the bodies were used as cadavers for medical students to practice on. This is a fairly common practice across the world and is a way for students to learn before assuming the risk of operating on a living human being. However, the entire process is done so in a manner that is highly respectful and once the cadavers have served their purpose, they are properly treated and buried. The same process should have been followed for the multiple bodies at Nishtar Hospital.

The fact of the matter remains, unidentified or unclaimed bodies were still human beings at some point and should be given the bare minimum respect of not being dumped out in the open. The hospital staff, especially those in positions of authority, should assume some responsibility for their actions and disregard for human life. The Punjab government has already ordered an inquiry and the hope is that those responsible for this will be punished severely.