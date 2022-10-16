Share:

A mobile phone tower was blown up in Balochistan town of Kalat by unidentified miscreants on Sunday.

The Levies Force in Kalat informed that the mobile phone tower belonging to Ufone company was being repaired at a remote mountainous area of Sheikhri 60 km away from Kalat city when it was blown up with explosive material.

The mobile tower was totally destroyed in the explosion.

According to the Levies force, the miscreants succeeded in escaping from the scene after the blast.

It may be mentioned that the above-said mobile tower had also been blown up with explosives a few months back.