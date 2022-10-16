Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday summoned former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on October 21 for allegedly possessing assets beyond means. In a statement, it said: “You are required to appear in person along with your response to the attached questionnaire, duly filed Asset Declaration Proforma supported with relevant documentary evidence before Mr Usman Majeed, Deputy Director Complaint Verification Cell, NAB Lahore.” The questionnaire sent to Akbar comprises 22 queries, some of which are regarding his time as the accountability minister and his role in the sugar scam probe, oil companies scam, and the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. He has also been asked about his relationship with realtor Malik Riaz, British-Pakistani businessman Nisar Afzal, former Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi director Arif Raheem, and former chairman of the defunct National Industrial Cooperative Finance Corporation, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed. Responding to the news, Akbar termed the questionnaire a “joke”, saying he will provide detailed answers. “There is such blind vindictive accountability when money launderers are in power,” he tweeted.