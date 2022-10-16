Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif on Saturday said that irrespective of political interests, national issues should look in the prism of national dignity and respect.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan’s words were for local political consumption as there was no substance in them. Responding to US president’s recent statement, the defence minister said, “Pakistan nuclear capability was the guarantor for peace in the region. People, who think otherwise, need to develop cohesion in their approach.”

“We want relations with US-based on mutual respect. In the last three four months, Pak-US relations have improved a lot,” he said. He further said that the prime minister and foreign minister’s meetings and other interactions on the sideline of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) were quite successful in strengthening Pak-US relations. Along with this, he said that furtherance in the relations between the two countries should be maintained.