Rawalpindi-There is no greater service than the welfare of human beings. Islam teaches the service of suffering humanity. Special people are valuable assets of the country and the nation, their life consists of trials, those who are respected are those who create their place in the society with hard work and dedication despite any disability. And they also fulfill the duty of supporting their families. Patronage of special people and their service is a means of beautifying this world and the hereafter is the day of special people deserve our attention, we should patronize the disabled women and men living around us, so that these people can meet the needs of themselves and their families with dignity.

These views were expressed by Chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation Dr. Jamal Nasir in an event organized by “Voice of Special Persons Pakistan,” a representative organization of the blind, in connection with “World White Cane Day” at Faiz ul Islam Complex Hall, Faizabad on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Madam Zarmina, Deputy Director Punjab Information Tabinda Saleem, President Vice of Special Persons Nabeel Satti, Tracers Loin Club Matloob Paracha, CEO Feb Pakistan Sohail A. Sethi, President Lions Club Major Abdul Aziz, Deputy Director Social Welfare Mirza Akram, former Director Special Education Abdul Manan, Syed Wajeeh Al Hasan Shah, Madam Sadia and others were also present. On this occasion, white sticks and prizes were distributed among blind men and women.