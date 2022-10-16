Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan is expecting to receive around $4 billion from international lenders including World Bank and Asian Development Bank soon as the country’s foreign exchange reserves are depleting to an alarming position mainly due to the repayment of previous loans and absence of inflows despite revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s programme.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves are continuously declining from last few months. Reserves have once again fallen in last week. “During the week ended on 07-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $303 million to $7,596.9 million. This decrease was entirely attributed to external debt repayments, which included repayment of a commercial loan and interest payment on Eurobonds,” said SBP. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.246 billion as of October 7. Foreign reserves held by the SBP are $7.596 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,649 billion.

Despite revival of IMF’s loan programme, Pakistan has not received major financing from the bilateral and multilateral sources during first quarter (July to September) of current fiscal year. Before IMF’s executive board meeting (August 29), it was considered that revival of IMF’ programme would pave way for receiving loan from other international creditors. However, the country has yet to receive major financing from international lenders, which is resulting in reducing foreign exchange reserves.

On the other hand, the country is repaying against previous loan, which is another factor behind depleting foreign exchange reserves of the country. According to the top official of the SBP, Pakistan has made a $4 billion debt repayment in the first quarter (July to September) of FY2023 with another $600 million payments made in the first 10 days of October. The country is meeting all its commitments and there should not be any question on meeting any future debt obligation.

Meanwhile, the government is expecting to receive around $4 billion from international financial institutions, which would build the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank had already announced to support the government after devastating floods in different parts of the country. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would approve $1.5 billion for Pakistan. The ADB board will meet on October 25 to approve a $1.5 billion payment to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank would provide $0.5 billion and $1-$2 billion is expected from the World Bank.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan had received only $439.32 million from international financial institutions and other countries during July and August period of the current fiscal year at the time when the country needs dollar to improve its reserves and currency value. The country had received $1.16 billion from the IMF but it is not included in the data of ministry of Economic Affairs. The government has budgeted to receive $22.817 billion from international sources during the ongoing financial year.