The 20th National Congress of the CPC that that met here on Sunday will promote China’s development and share prosperity for the world, said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

This Congress will lay a strong foundation for furthering China’s ongoing progress and development journey.

“I hope this congress will open a new chapter in the promotion of China-Pakistan relations and we wish full success to it. It will not only make important decisions for the Chinese domestic politics, economy and will also charter future trajectory for the Chinese economic progress,” he stated.

He further said that under the leadership of CPC China has achieved outstanding progress and development.

“China has done well in all aspects of its society and its economy. I’m really impressed by the scale and the magnitude of a high-quality development, in fields of communication transportation, high speed train, industrial development, agriculture, modernization, protection of environment, ecology, education…” he added.

He mentioned that Pakistan-China future relationship is very bright and very promising in all aspects of life.