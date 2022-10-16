Share:

Lahore- Promising 10-year-old Mahnoor Ali booked berth into the final after recording thumping victory against Malaysian rival Nur Ul Nadeena Abdullah Basir in the semifinals of the 18th Penang Malaysian Open Junior Squash Championship being played at Penang, Malaysia on Saturday. Mahnoor Ali, hailing from Peshawar, recorded her victory against six-seeded Nur Ul Gina Abdul Basir in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-5 and 11-7 and now she would also face Seenivasgam of Malaysia in the final on Sunday at 10.00 am. Earlier, Mahnoor also defeated another top seeded player Malaysian Hetikaa Murali by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-7 and 11-6 in the quarter-final and reached to the semi-finals. Mahnoor Ali is also the winner of the National U11 Junior Championship. She also request to the people of Pakistan to pray for her success. “I would try my best to win the title for Pakistan,” Mahnoor said.