Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also met Managing Director International Finance Corporation Makhtar Diop and discussed financial inclusion and banking on equality.

They also discussed potential means of enhancing IFC engagement in Pakistan, particularly for trade finance. Dar assured all the facilitation required by IFC in this regard.

Makhtar Diop assured the Finance Minister of IFC's continued support to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also met Director General of Kuwait Fund Marwan Abdullah Yusuf Thunayan Al- Ghanem and appreciated the contribution of Kuwait Fund to Pakistan's economic development and discussed ongoing projects and potential new areas of investments.

The Finance Minister also held a meeting with his Libyan counterpart Khaled Al-Mabrouk in Washington. They discussed issues of mutual interest.