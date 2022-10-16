Share:

“The goal was not to destroy but

to adjust and modernize.”

–Jeffrey E. Garten

The Bretton Woods agreement was created in 1944 in New Hampshire after World War II had ended. Countries promised that their central banks would maintain fixed exchange rates between their currencies and the dollar. If a country’s currency value became too weak relative to the dollar, the bank would buy up its currency in foreign exchange markets. This was done to avoid trade wars and to regulate currencies under certain conditions. Before the Bretton Woods agreement, everyone followed the gold standard. This meant that most countries could redeem their currency for its value in gold but the agreement changed it and set the standard to be the dollar. This was done because the US held three-fourths of the world’s supply of gold, emerging to be the dominant force out of the war.