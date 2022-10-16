Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in Balochistan on Monday where he will review flood relief operations.

According to sources, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo and some senior federal minister will also accompany the Prime Minister during the visit.

Shehbaz Sharif will visit the areas devastated by recent monsoon rains and floods in Khuzdar. The Prime Minister will review flood relief activities in the area. PM Shehbaz will also meet flood affectees during the visit.