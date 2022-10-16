Share:

ISLAMABAD/GUJRANWALA - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday announced that electricity price was reduced by Rs 4.25 per unit in October on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prices have been reduced in terms of fuel charges adjustment,” she said in a news statement. The minister said it was a “big relief” for the public from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

She said it had been decided to continue the same quarterly adjustment which was charged in the electricity bills for September. The initiative was taken keeping in view the burden of rising prices of electricity on public, she added.

Also, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority announced the decision regarding fourth quarterly adjustment for the fiscal year 2021-22 on October 14, 2022.

The Secretary Power Division on Saturday said that keeping in view increasing electricity prices in the country, the government had decided not to increase power tariff and continue with the quarterly adjustment already included in the electricity bills for September.

In a statement, he said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced its decision on 4th quarterly adjustment for year 2021-22 on October 14. Moreover, the power tariff has been reduced by Rs 4.15 per unit under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October as compared to September.

While addressing a press conference in Gujranwala, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said Saturday that transmission lines were tripped near Karachi the other day, due to which, south part of the country was affected, however the energy department had rectified the fault and now there was no breakdown in the country. However, inquiry report in this regard would come on Monday after third party validation, he added.

Khurram Dastgir said that north part of the country was saved from blackout, due to CPEC projects.

This month, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) fixed 19 paisa per unit in the head of fuel price adjustment, while it was Rs 9.79 per unit in June last. The policy of fixed charge was being reviewed, he added.

The Minister said that 990 megawatt electricity was being generated from Thar Coal in the country which would be increased to 1320 megawatt by next year.