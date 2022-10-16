Share:

In a major upset for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gilani on Sunday won by-election for NA-157 Multan.

According to the unofficial reports, PPP candidate and son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani secured victory by obtaining 79,743 votes.

On the other hand, his opponent, daughter of former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Meherbano Qureshi could only obtain 59,993 votes.

It should be remembered that Ali Musa Geelani had previously won the by-election in the former federal government of Pakistan People s Party in 2012. Later, for the by-elections held in Punjab, Zain Qureshi left the said seat and contested on the provincial seat, on which he defeated the PML-N candidate.