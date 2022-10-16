Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates of the provincial capital on Saturday to gear up vigilance and sur­veillance to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders and profiteers.

He was chairing a meeting at the DC Office to review performance of price control magistrates. He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates during the last week and asked them to improve their performances.

He warned the price control magistrates to improve their inspections and performance, oth­erwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them. He directed the magistrates to regu­larly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets besides taking ac­tion against hoarders. Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent points so that consum­ers do not face any difficulty, he added.

The DC directed the officers concerned for bet­ter monitoring of the auction of fruits and vege­tables in the early morning in the fruit and veg­etable markets. He said that explanation would be called against the price control magistrates who conduct less than 50 inspections a day. He also called explanation from a price control magistrate Faisal Wattoo for not attending the performance evaluation meeting.

The price control measures should be expe­dited with zero tolerance policy, he added. The DC appealed to people to contact price control helpline at 042-99210630 or 0307-0002345 to report hoarding, overcharging and other issues related to price control of commodities.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners Shalimar Imran Safdar, along with anti-smog squad of Envi­ronment Protection Department, Saturday sealed two steel manufacturing units at tehsil Shalimar and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on them for causing pollution and smog in the area.

COMMISSIONER STRESSES INSTITUTES’ IMPROVEMENT FOR EDUCATION UPLIFT

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan has said that educational institutions’ strengthening was the only way to ensure viable development of education and students’ lives.

He was addressing a workshop titled “Ilm Bar­hain School Sunwrain” at Central Model School Lower Mall on Saturday. Headmasters and prin­cipals of all higher secondary schools of Lahore division participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner said that for the first time this type of capacity building workshop had been arranged, adding that around 184 principals and headmasters of higher secondary schools were taking part in it. He said that under this programme, educational efficiency and literary activities of 1,122 govern­ment school of Lahore would be promoted.

The commissioner said that the workshop was arranged with an aim to promote the best academic environment with state-of-the-art fa­cilities. He mentioned that teachers’ respect was always among top priorities. He called upon the participants to improve educational standard and school affairs as soon as possible as these stu­dents would be the future of the nation.