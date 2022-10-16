Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President Bilal Ghaffar is reported to have been physically assaulted in Karachi’s Malir area by unknown men during by-elections.

As per details, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was visiting different polling stations in Malir NA-237 when unknown miscreants manhandled him in Bakra Piri area.

The PTI leader has been moved to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Meanwhile, former Sindh governor and PTI leader, Imran Ismail has accused miscreants belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party attacked Bilal Ghaffar.

In his statement earlier in the day, Bilal Ghaffar condemned the alleged attempt to rig the Malir by-election and said that the Sindh government wants to fix the results.

He said that this by-elections is part of the real freedom struggle, the Pakistan People’s Party government should refrain from making the election controversial, he said that the voters should remain outside the polling stations to protect their votes.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader alleged that the Sindh government wants to facilitate rigging by turning the election environment into chaos, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the alleged rigging of the Sindh government.