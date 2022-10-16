Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged his party workers to come out and vote for bat in the constituencies where by-elections are being held.

The former Foreign Minister said that some politicians come to govern Pakistan, when they are not in the government, they go abroad for business. He also said that the person caught in polling station number 72 is not irrelevant at all.

He further said that the process of polling will be continued peacefully, we are part of this process. He said Hamid Janjua is decent man who belongs to the same area, he shouldn t have been arrested.

The PTI leader urged the PTI supporters to vote for PTI and make it succeed in every constituency.

Polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats is underway and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval.