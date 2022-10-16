Share:

Rawalpindi - The monthly Board meeting of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) was held here on Saturday, which was presided over by its president Brig. Salman Nazar. The meeting was attended by RCB’s Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, Vice President Malik Maneer Ahmed, elected members, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Rashid Ahmed Khan, Malik Tahir Ayub, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Ch. Shakoor Ahmed, Malik Saghir Ahmed, minority member Khurram Shehzad Gul and others. The meeting besides discussing in detail the agenda items, reviewed the overall progress on different schemes. The meeting also discussed income and expenditures of the RCB and approved purchase of Phaco Cutter Pulsar-2 Optikon machine for Cantonment General Hospital, store goods and several other agenda items.

To a question, the RCB Spokesman said that RCB’s anti-encroachment drive was in full swing in the Cantt area.

During the operation, the spokesman said that the anti-encroachment team had demolished several illegally constructed sheds saying that notices had also been served to the owners warning them to remove encroachments without any further delay. Moreover, he said that seven truckloads of different items including hand carts, tables, chairs had been seized from different vendors and shopkeepers who had illegally set up their stalls on pathways and roads in different areas.