Rawalpindi-The Governing Body Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved an agreement with a non-governmental organization (NGO) Saylani Welfare International Trust for the operation and maintenance of WASA filtration plants.

The spokesperson RDA on Saturday informed that Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has said that WASA is facing financial problems in operation and maintenance of filtration plants as well as other infrastructure. A contract with M/s Saylani Welfare International Trust for operations and maintenance of 128 filtration plants across the city has been therefore sanctioned. He said that initially Saylani Welfare International Trust will now undertake the upgradation and operation of 30 filtration plants in Rawalpindi. He further said that it will be sponsored initially for five years, which will be extendable on the basis of mutual understanding in the interest of the people.