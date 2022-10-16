Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people is our shared responsibility but the indifferent behaviour and politicizing of natural calamity by opposition parties who have applied for reversal of their salary donations is highly reprehensible.

It is pertinent to mention here that in lieu of the recent floods, it was decided by the government that one-month salary will be donated by all the Members of the Provincial Assembly whereas appropriate deductions will also be made from the salaries of all the provincial government employees for carrying out relief activities.

In a statement issued from CM’s Secretariat, the CM stated that the behaviour adopted by opposition MPAs is regrettable and has made it clear that PDM has no interest in public welfare and resolution of public issues, its ultimate objective is to loot the national exchequer.

He remarked that the province is going through a very difficult situation, on one hand, the funds of the province have been withheld by the imported government whereas on the other hand hurdles are being created in the rehabilitation of flood victims as so far imported government has not paid even a single penny out of Rs 10 billion announced for rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

The CM stated that KP is the only province where payment of compensation to the flood victims has been initiated. In the first phase, we provided relief to the flood victims and now we are taking steps to rehabilitate and re-settle the displaced people as soon as possible, he concluded.